FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for suspects they say used stolen credit cards in Fort Smith.

Police say the suspects used the cards at Office Depot, Hobby Lobby and two separate Walgreens.

Call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME with tips, and you’ll be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also reach out to Detective Darrell Craghead directly at 479-709-5110.