Fort Smith Police Receive 80 New Body Cameras

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police Department received new body cameras a year after a $1.8 million dollar budget is approved.

Last year, the FSPD was approved for a $1.8 million dollar budget to purchase body cameras, new vehicles and other equipment.

A year ago Chief Clark expressed to the Board of Directors that there was an immediate need for officers in the city to begin wearing body cameras.

"Having a body camera is the norm to be up with the technological aspect of 21st-century policing by implementing this body cameras and be able to utilize them in such a way we are becoming forward into the 21st century policing so that we can help with the truth and legitimacy of what it is that we do," said Wes Milam, Captain of the Fort Smith Police Department.

FSPD want to say thank you to the Fort Smith Board of Directors and the city's citizens for providing them with the ability to buy 80 new cameras.