KIBLER, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking to identify two people suspected of picking up receipts from Dollar General to commit theft.

Police say the suspects took the receipts into the store, found merchandise listed on the receipts and then tried to return it.

The culprits were only able to exchange the items for cigarettes.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please call River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.