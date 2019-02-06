× Local Athletes Sign With UCA

Derrick Wise, Northside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derrick "Deuce" Wise did just about everything during his time at Northside. The 3-star recruit has experience as a running back, quarterback, slot receiver, corner, and safety. He helped lead the Grizzlies to the semifinals for the first time since 2005.

Wise earned All-State honors and received interest from other schools including Arkansas, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulsa.

Coaches have praised Wise on being comfortable making decisions and performing well under pressure.

When announcing his commitment, Wise said on Twitter: "I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity and allowing me to live out my dreams in playing D1 football also for giving me the best family,...coaches, teachers, and teammates anyone oculd ask for...I'm blessed to say I'm committed to UCA!"

Darin Davenport, Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darin Davenport had anything but an easy path to a collegiate career. After recording 64 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery in just four and a half games as a sophomore, he tore his ACL. It would be the first of two ACL injuries to both knees during his high school campaign.

After full recovery, Davenport made waves his senior year and says he's fully prepared mentally and physically to continue his football career.

The linebacker also had interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Davenport tweeted his commitment to UCA, saying: "...I would like to thak God for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level! I would also like to thank all my family for supporting me through thick and thin, my teammates for striving to make me a better player, and my coaches for always believing in me...I'm proud to say that I have committed to UCA!"

Darius Bowers, Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darius Bowers is no stranger to success at Fayetteville High school. During the 2018 season, the 6'2" QB passed for 2,991 yard and 27 touchdowns while completing 192 of 272 pass attempts. He rushed for 408 yards and 81 attempts.

As a junior in the 2017 season, he passed for 3,398 yard and 34 touchdowns completing 255 of 395 attempts. He rushed for 377 yards and five touchdowns.

Bowers earned All-State honors and was the 7A West Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He was also a finalist for the Hootens Arkansas Player of the Year, and was the 16th rated prospect in Arkansas.

The 3-star recruit also held offers from Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Texas State, Yale, Northern Iowa, Dartmouth, Missouri State, and Arkansas Pine Bluff.