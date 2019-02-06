× Midwest City, Oklahoma, Man Subject Of Silver Alert

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — Authorities in Midwest City, Oklahoma, have issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man who has gone missing.

Midwest City Police are asking people to be on the lookout for James Sharp, 88. Sharp was last seen at First Christian Church on East Reno Avenue in Midwest City on Tuesday at 11 a.m. He is believed to be driving a 2007 Toyota Prius hatchback with an Oklahoma license of CFD736.

Sharp is described as a white male with short white hair and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light gray sweatshirt and a black Boeing windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Laura Henry at the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1320.