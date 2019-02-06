× Police: Rogers Woman Badly Injured Motorcycle Rider During DWI Crash

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers woman is accused of severely injuring a man after she crashed into his motorcycle while drunk driving last fall.

Shivani Bhardwaj, 21, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, second-degree battery, failure to yield and driving on a suspended license.

Bhardwaj said she hit the motorcycle on Nov. 12, 2018, with her Chrevolet Cruze while trying to turn left from North 13th Street onto West Commons Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head, lungs and pelvis in the crash.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville and later moved to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., for further treatment, according to the affidavit.

Bhardwaj failed several field sobriety tests but had a Blood Alcohol Content of zero.

However, police noted Bhardwaj’s eyes appeared glazed and abnormally static. She was also slow to respond to police during an interview after the crash.

Bhardwaj told officers she takes anxiety medication but hadn’t had any dosage in a week. She also said she had used marijuana 10 days ago.

She later tested positive for Benzodiazepines and Cannabis, according to the affidavit.

Bhardwaj was being held Wednesday (Feb. 6) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

She has a hearing set for March 18 in Benton County Circuit Court.