Rogers Thief Escapes With Bowling Ball, Still On The Loose

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a suspect they say stole a bowling ball from the Rogers Bowling Alley.

Police say the suspect stole an $800 dollar bowling ball from the bowling alley on West Walnut St. in Rogers.

According to police, the suspect took a bowling ball, walked out of the business and entered a red or maroon-colored pickup truck.

If you know the identity of this person please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn Officer Garcia. This case is documented under CR 2019-849.