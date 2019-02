SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department is needing help identifying suspects who they say forged checks.

Police say the suspects also used fraudulent credit cards.

According to police, the two male suspects are accused of stealing merchandise from a local retailer.

If you recognize any one of these suspects, please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.