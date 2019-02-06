Sugar Ray Coming To Cherokee Casino & Hotel In West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. — Multiplatinum record selling artists Sugar Ray will be playing at a local casino next month.

Sugar Ray is a staple in the rock music scene, with countless sold-out tours and numerous multiplatinum records led by the pop culture icon Mark McGrath.

On March 7, the crew will visit in the Qualla Ballroom, located inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, for an intimate performance.

The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and available now on the casino’s website and at the hotel front desk.

The band has churned out hit after hit since its inception in 1986. Sugar Ray first received RIAA status in 1996 with their second album, “Floored.” The record features the singles “Fly” and “RPM” and charted to No. 12 on the US Billboard charts, earning double-platinum RIAA credentials.

Their next album, “14:95,” went platinum RIAA three times and charted across the globe with fan favorites like “Every Morning,” “Someday,” “Falls Apart” and “When It’s Over.”

Other hits reaching Billboard ranks include “Answer the Phone,” “Shots of Laughter” and “Mr. Bartender.”

For more information on Sugar Ray’s frontman, visit www.markmcgrath.com.