UA Student Killed At Crosswalk Identified

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Officials have identified a University of Arkansas student killed at a crosswalk as 18-year-old Andrea Torres of Clarksville.

Torres was struck Saturday (Feb. 2) by a 17-year-old girl driving on Garland Avenue near the Northwest Quad residence hall, according to Capt. Gary Crain, spokesman for UA police.

Torres was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries on Monday (Feb. 4).

The teen driver received two citations: failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and use of a handheld device while driving, Crain said.

It's not clear at this time if the driver will receive upgraded charges due to Torres' death.