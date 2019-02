Need a little spring in your step? There are three trampoline parks in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. We took the Adventure Subaru to Highrise Extreme Air Sports in Rogers to see how high we could jump! There are trampolines everywhere, complete with basketball, jousting, dodgeball, wall jumping, trapeze jumping, and so much more. See our adventure here:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

-Highrise

-Altitude

RIVER VALLEY

-Elevate

-Matt Standridge