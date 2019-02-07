× Bentonville, Heritage Dominate 6A-West Bowling Tournament

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–With five spots in the 6A state tournament on the line, seven 6A-West teams hit the lanes for the conference tournament on Thursday.

On the boys side, Bentonville (3,920) came away with the victory. Heritage (3,808), Springdale (3,732), Fayetteville (3,690) and Bentonville West (3,445) also qualified for next week’s state tournament in Jonesboro on Friday.

Heritage (3,221) won the girls title, followed by Bentonville (3,105), Fayetteville (2,889), Har-Ber (2,799) and Rogers (2,791).

Individually, Fayetteville freshman Will Renfro dominated the boys side scoring 668. Renfro rolled a 243 in the first game and never dipped under 211 en route to the crown.

Senior Lindsey Gann took home the individual girls title from Bentonville, totaling a 571 over three games. Gann bowled the 3rd and 4th highest individual scores of any girl on the day, and defended her conference title from a year ago.

The top six individuals that didn’t qualify with a team also make it to state next week. On the boys side, Hayden Hydorn, Liem Taylor, Luke Rucker & Benton Barnes from Har-Ber along with Blake Davenport and Christian Peterson of Rogers.

The girls that qualified individually were Mariyssa Lee and Dani Hamm of Bentonville West, plus four Springdale bowlers including Anallely Juarez, Lindsey Terwilliger, Maycee Trolinger and Madison Cordell.