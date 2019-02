× Camren Fischer Signs To Run At Princeton

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–The best runner in Arkansas history is heading to the Northeast.

Fayetteville senior Camren Fischer signed a national letter of intent to run cross country and track at Princeton University in New Jersey.

Fischer has won three straight state cross country titles along with numerous indoor and outdoor track championships. His career total of state titles sits between 15 and 20 with two seasons left as a Purple Dog.