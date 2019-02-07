Former Police Chief, Convicted Murderer Pleads Guilty To Raping Rogers Teacher In 1997

ROGERS (KFSM) — A convicted murderer and former Northwest Arkansas police officer admitted to raping a Rogers teacher more than 20 years ago.

Grant Hardin, 50, of Garfield pleaded guilty Thursday (Feb. 7) in Benton County Circuit Court to two counts of rape. Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 25 years for each charge.

Hardin, the former Gateway Police Chief, is already serving a 30-year sentence for killing James Appleton in February 2017.

Rogers police said Hardin raped the woman on Nov. 9, 1997, at Frank Tillery Elementary School while she was preparing a classroom.

The woman left to use the restroom and encountered Hardin in the door, pointing a gun at her, according to police.

Hardin then raped her in the bathroom before moving her back to the classroom and raping her again, according to police.

After finding an on-site janitor and calling 911, DNA samples were taken from the woman’s clothes.

More than 250 people were at the school attending a church service in the cafeteria at the time of the attack, according to police.

A 15-year-old John Doe warrant is credited for allowing prosecutors to bring additional charges to Hardin.

Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor said the idea of the John Doe warrant was taken from Milwaukee, Wisc.

The statute of limitations on rape in Arkansas is six years, which means this case was up in 2003. However, the first John Doe warrant in the state was issued that year to continue the search for the suspect.

The warrant allows police to arrest a person for a crime whose identity is not known, but the DNA profile is.

Minor said the DNA collected from the rape case was tested against old and new profiles in the system and investigators got a match when Hardin was imprisoned for killing Appleton.

Hardin was also a police officer with the Eureka Springs Police Dept. He resigned Oct. 4, 1996, after former Eureka Springs Police Chief Earl Hyatt informed him he would be fired for lying in a police report.

According to Benton County records, Hardin served two terms as constable for District 1 from 2009-10 and 2013-14.

In January 2016, Hardin was hired as police chief for Gateway. He resigned a few months later.

Hardin later worked as a correctional officer at the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville.