Hideaway Pizza Opening In Former Grub’s Bar & Grille In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma based restaurant is expanding its Arkansas locations by adding a new one in Fort Smith.

Hideaway Pizza will be taking over the Grub’s Bar & Grille location on Phoenix Ave.

Remodeling has begun of the 8396 square foot restaurant space to ready it for the targeted mid-to-late June 2019 opening. Boen-Kemp Construction of Fayetteville is the contractor on the remodel.

The restaurant will have 248 seats including seating for 16 at the bar, and two private dining areas seating 24 and 36 respectively. Hiring will begin mid-to-late April for the approximately 60 front and back of house employees.

As with the other Arkansas locations, this store will have a separate Curbside Carryout area away from the main entrance where pizzas will be delivered to the cars for online and phoned in to-go orders.

Known for having a large variety of specialty pizzas like the ATW (Around the World), The Boz and the Big Country, Hideaway Pizza was founded in Stillwater, OK. in 1957 near the Oklahoma State University Campus.

The company has grown to have 16 additional Oklahoma restaurants, with two Arkansas locations added in Conway and North Little Rock in the past few years.