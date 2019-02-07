Hwy 71 Outside Of Mansfield Shut Down Due To Tractor-Trailer Rollover

WITCHERVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Hwy 71 in Witcherville right in front of the Lighthouse Independent Assembly Family Worship Center will be shut down from approximately 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to a tractor-trailer flipped on its side.
Several heavy duty tow trucks, as well as excavation equipment, have been called in to remove the tractor trailer from the side of Hwy 71.
Sebastian County sheriff deputies, Sebastian County emergency management and Arkansas State Police are on scene to help with the removal.
Sebastian County emergency managers say the driver of the Western Express tractor-trailer was trying to pull over on the shoulder but the shoulder is steep and the tractor-trailer flipped on its side.
The driver was not injured.
Crews are on scene to shut down the highway and tow the truck away. Nothing toxic was on the tractor-trailer bed and the driver was hauling coils of rebar.
The highway will be shut down for approximately an hour while they pull the tractor-trailer out of the ditch, drivers may want to consider a different route.