Hwy 71 Outside Of Mansfield Shut Down Due To Tractor-Trailer Rollover

WITCHERVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Hwy 71 in Witcherville right in front of the Lighthouse Independent Assembly Family Worship Center will be shut down from approximately 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to a tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

Several heavy duty tow trucks, as well as excavation equipment, have been called in to remove the tractor trailer from the side of Hwy 71.