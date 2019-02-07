× Isolated Power Outages Reported Throughout Area After Storms

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — About 2,100 people were without power near Cedarville early Thursday after a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative’s outage map showed 2,107 customers without power north of Cedarville near Highway 59 and Lee Creek Road.

An overnight dispatcher with the utility confirmed the power outage but did not have an estimated time as to when power would be restored.

Arkansas Valley also reported about 20 customers without power in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative Corporation reported 855 out in the area of Westville, Oklahoma. They also reported 119 customers out in Benton and Washington counties in Arkansas.

SWEPCO reported 41 without power in Springdale early Thursday. Restoration was estimated to be by7:30 a.m.

OG&E reported about 50 people without power in Gore, Oklahoma, and 62 without power in Warner, Oklahoma.