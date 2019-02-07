Jonathan Holmes Earns Basketball Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Jonathan Holmes, beloved by both his teammates and Arkansas fans, was awarded a scholarship Thursday by the men’s basketball program. Holmes was in his third year as a walk-on with the team and has scored 17 points in his career.

The native of Columbia, Illinois is used to hearing his name chanted by the student section towards the end of any game in which Arkansas has a lead. he hit his first career three last year against Bucknell, causing an eruption from the crowd and his teammates.

Arkansas shared a video on twitter of Holmes receiving his scholarship.