× Kids 14 And Younger Fly Free On Frontier — With A Few Caveats

Frontier Airlines announced a new program in which children ages 14 and younger can fly free on their flights.

Well, some of their flights on certain days. If you’re a member of the airline’s discount program. If the child flies with a discount member who’s a paying adult.

Yes, there are a few factors necessary to qualify for those “free” flights.

According to Frontier, in order for a child 14 and younger to fly free, they must fly with a paying adult who is a member of the Discount Den fare membership club. Annual membership fees for the club are $59.99 a year.

Next, the free flight must take place on certain flights designated with a Kids Fly Free logo, and not all flights will qualify. The website lists certain dates when the deal is valid between now and August.

Finally, the free flight is limited to one child per one adult Discount Den fare purchased. The maximum number of passengers who can take advantage of the deal in one booking is six, including adults and children.

The offer doesn’t include fees, such as bag fees, seat reservations and other add-ons.

Still the deal could be a lucrative one for traveling families, especially those heading out to summer vacation destinations.

A full list of terms and conditions can be found here.