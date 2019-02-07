× Level 3 Sex Offender Accused Of Sexual Indecency With A Child

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A Level 3 sex offender from Madison County is accused of sexual indecency with a child.

James Ray Edmonson, 58, was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 6) in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault after a year-long investigation, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office assisted Huntsville police with the arrest, and the alleged crime occurred within the city limits.

No further details were immediately available.

Edmonson, who lives in the 100 block of County Road 4144, has a previous offense involving child pornography.

He was being held Thursday (Feb. 7) at the Madison County jail.

In Arkansas, sex offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

Level 3 offenders typically have a history of repeat sexual offending and strong antisocial, violent or predatory personalities, according to the state’s sex offender assessment committee.

State law also requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the state crime information center.

The most recent data show 567 registered sex offenders living in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.