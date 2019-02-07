‘Men Of Steel, Women Of Wonder’ Art Exhibit Coming To Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents the debut of Men of Steel, Women of Wonder on view Feb. 9 to April 22, 2019.

Tickets are available here , and general admission is $12, free for members and youth ages 18 and under.

The exhibition, organized by Crystal Bridges, features approximately 70 artworks, including paintings, photography, video, sculptures, performance art, and more, created by over 50 US and international artists, including Renée Cox, Mel Ramos, Laurie Anderson, Mike Kelley, Jim Shaw, Dara Birnbaum, Roger Shimomura, Jacky Tsai, Enrique Chogoya, Michael Ray Charles, Raymond Pettibon, Pope.L, Norman Rockwell and more.

“We are excited to debut of Men of Steel, Women of Wonder, which continues our commitment to organize fresh and innovative exhibitions that inspire creative conversations,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. “Through the lens of Superman and Wonder Woman, these artists invite us to explore these characters and reflect on our own shared humanity.”

Men of Steel, Women of Wonder is organized by Crystal Bridges and curated by Crystal Bridges’ assistant curator Alejo Benedetti. It is the first major exhibition to analyze art-world responses to Superman and Wonder Woman.

After the exhibition debuts at Crystal Bridges, it will travel to the San Antonio Museum of Art in San Antonio, Texas, and The Addison Gallery of American Art: Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. A full-color catalog, published with the University of Arkansas Press, will accompany the exhibition and is available for purchase in the Museum Store.

“This is a dream show for me,” said Alejo Benedetti. “These are characters I’ve loved for years, seen through the ever-watchful eyes of artists. Superman and Wonder Woman may be superheroes, but the issues they tackle are innately human — and whether heralded or critiqued, these characters are as relevant as ever. It’s a project our team has worked on for years and one we’re thrilled to finally share with the public.”

The opening week includes the Men of Steel, Women of Wonder member preview on Friday, Feb. 8. Throughout the duration of the exhibition, Crystal Bridges is offering a full roster of programs inspired by the show with many classes that feature Men of Steel, Women of Wonder artists as the instructors. The exhibition programs include: