Multiple Rounds Fired In Downtown Eureka Springs, Suspect Found In St. Louis

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police were called to a business in Downtown Eureka Springs after reports of gunshots.

On Saturday (Jan. 26) Eureka Springs officers responded reports of gunshots in the area of Mountain and Center Streets. After investigating, police found multiple shell casings and determined multiple rounds had been fired into the local establishment.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Jonathan Townsend.

Townsend was arrested in St. Louis Mo. on Wednesday (Feb. 6) and charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault, five counts of Terroristic Act, Criminal Mischief and discharging a firearm in the city limits.