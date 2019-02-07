Oklahoma Man On U.S. Marshal’s 15 Most Wanted List Arrested

DALLAS, Texas. (KFOR) – The manhunt for an Oklahoma fugitive on the 15 Most Wanted list ended last night after a tip generated from a television show led U.S. Marshals to Mexico.

Luis Frias was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico, at approximately 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday after an anonymous tipster contacted the U.S. Marshals after watching the fugitive’s profile on “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

Frias, 34, allegedly stabbed his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, 41 times in front of her young children in August 2013. Reyna, a former police officer with the Blackwell Police Department, had filed a protection order against Frias just two days prior to her death. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest and sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to find him.

“The arrest of Luis Octavio Frias allows a wounded community to start healing and stands as a testament to the crucial role the public plays in helping us locate and arrest dangerous fugitives,” said U.S. Marshals Service Acting Deputy Director David Anderson. “We especially thank John Walsh and his team for their commitment to law enforcement and for featuring Frias on his show.”

The U.S. Marshals’ Mexico Foreign Field Office worked closely with Mexican authorities, who were able to narrow the location to a suburb of the city of Guadalajara in Jalisco, where he was arrested and transported back to the U.S.

“Countless hours of collaborative investigative work and sheer determination have finally brought Frias to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny Lee Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma.“With the help of our federal, state, local and international partners, Frias’ arrest sends a strong, clear message to anyone attempting to flee the country to avoid prosecution that justice has no boundaries.”

When Frias arrived back on U.S. soil Thursday, U.S. Marshals used the same handcuffs issued to Reyna by the Blackwell Police Department to take the fugitive into custody.

“In so many ways, those handcuffs represented poetic justice not only for the victim, but for her children, her brothers and sisters in blue, and her community,” said Kuhlman.

Frias is currently in U.S. Marshals custody in Dallas awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.