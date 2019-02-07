Over 20 Vehicle Break-Ins In Bella Vista Neighborhood; Police Searching For Suspects

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for three suspects they say broke into several vehicles in Bella Vista.

Police say they received 20 reports of breaking and entering into unlocked vehicles from residents around the Cooper Road area.

They received video footage of three suspects canvassing the area in a dark Sedan.

In the videos, police say two suspects are seen exiting the vehicle with headlamps and then go house to house on each street while the vehicle waits for them.

If you have video footage from the early morning hours on Feb. 7 that captures this type of activity or any other information, please call 479-855-3771.

Police are reminding residents to lock your vehicles and not to leave any valuables inside of them.