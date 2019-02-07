Several Organizations Holding Events To Celebrate Black History Month

(KFSM) — February is Black History Month, and it’s an opportunity to celebrate the lifetime achievements of African-Americans in our country.

Several organizations throughout the region are holding events throughout the month to celebrate.

Compassion Fayetteville has been hosting events for Black History Month since 2014, and this year, they have a full lineup.

All events will be open to the public and will give people a chance to ask questions about things they don’t understand.

In Fayetteville, the next event is Trap Cardio at the Yvonne Richardson Center on Friday, Feb. 8.

At the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, the Black Student Association is hosting a Black History Celebration on Friday night. The event will include music and spoken word entertainment, free snacks and prizes.

The association is asking that those who attend bring one canned food item for donation.

Christopher Hamilton, vice president of the association, talked about what the celebration meant to him.

“I’m able to open my arms to the community, educate others, as well as just being here with the Black Student Association here on campus,” he said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday night at the Blue Lion in Fort Smith.

Here is a list of events from Compassion Fayetteville.