2019 Fort Smith Marathon Happening This Weekend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The 5th annual Fort Smith Marathon is happening this weekend!

People from across the country travel to Fort Smith every year for the marathon.

The marathon takes place on Sunday (Feb. 10) at 8:00 a.m., but it’s a weekend full of activities.

Registered runners can pick up their race packets at the Fort Smith Convention Center between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 9).

There’s also a half marathon and relay races taking place as well.

If you’re not running but still want to join in on the fun, you can cheer on the athletes as they make their big push across the finish line at a marathon party hosted by Belle Starr Antiques & Vintage Market. They are donating $5 for every cheerleader that shows up and plan on giving the money raised to the Fort Smith trails system.

With all the runners, you should expect slower traffic throughout the city on Sunday. While some roads may not be closed entirely, they will have one lane dedicated only to runners.

Law enforcement is also prepping for the race ensuring runners and drivers are safe. Police are asking that drivers be careful and keep an eye out for runners.

“There are no street closures planned, but there will be police officers out doing traffic control, and they are just going to make sure everybody is following directions, and make sure that vehicular traffic can pass and co-exist,” Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department told 5NEWS.

Some of the major roads impacted include Rogers Avenue, Massard Road, Old Greenwood, and Free Ferry Road.

The marathon kicks off Sunday morning from the starting line on North B Street in Fort Smith.

For more information about the 2019 Fort Smith Marathon click here.