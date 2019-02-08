Arkansas Game And Fish Commission Officer Surprised During Final Sign Off

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — One Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wildlife Officers final 10-7 call came with a big surprise.

Sergeant Brice Smith has been with AGFC for nearly 35 years and took is ceremonial final 10-7 “out of service” call on Friday (Feb. 8).

To his surprise, on the other end of the call was his 80-year-old father Frank Smith, who retired from AGFC in 1994. Frank was a Wildlife Officer for 31 years.

“I didn’t see that coming,” said a tearful Brice.

Brice was a year old when his father became a wildlife officer in Clinton/Van Buren County.

Brice spent all but 8 months of his 34-year, 11-month career in Yellville/Marion County.