Downtown Bentonville Street To Be Down To One Lane Monday

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Work on Northeast Second Street in downtown Bentonville will reduce the street to one lane on Monday.

The work will take place between Northeast F Street and Northeast G Street and will start at 9 a.m. Monday (Feb. 11). Operations are expected to end by 6 p.m., and the road should be reopened fully.

While the lane is closed, a flagger will be on-hand to direct traffic. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area during the construction.

More information is available by contacting Bentonville Street Manager Tony Davis at (479) 271-3130 or by visiting Bentonville’s website.