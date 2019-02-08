Early Morning Fire Damages Fort Smith Duplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A home in Fort Smith was badly damaged in a fire overnight.

The Fort Smith Fire Department, Fort Smith Police and EMS responded to a call on Allison Lane just off Tulsa Street on the south side of town. There, they found one unit of a duplex was on fire.

Crews arrived on scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning (Feb. 8). The battled the fire in temperatures that hovered around 21 degrees.

The unit was badly damaged, but the second unit in the duplex was not damaged.

Firefighters were still investigating where in the unit the fire started or how it started.

No one was injured, firefighters said.