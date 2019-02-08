Firefighters Battle Ice & Flames In Overnight Tontitown House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFSM) —Firefighters battled frigid temperatures while trying to save a burning Tontitown home overnight Thursday (Feb. 7).

The first started in the chimney of a house on S Barrington Rd and spread through the attic to the roof.

The threat to firefighters wasn't just the flames coming from the home, but the single-digit wind chill.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room in the house, and no one was hurt.

Firefighters battled the fire for nearly three hours.

It was so cold it caused the fire hose to freeze. Air packs and equipment had to be thawed out once crews were back at the fire station.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Witzigman talked with 5NEWS about the challenges of fighting fires when it's so cold outside.

"When we're on a scene for a prolonged time, it can become an issue, as you know our trucks carry water, so we'll have to take steps to keep them from freezing up on a scene. Like that, we have to keep the water circulating, and a lot of times, once we get the fire knocked down, that's when we really have to ensure that our equipment stays ready to use because it can freeze up."

When referencing the fire they just extinguished, the fire department says it's important to have your fireplace inspected once a year to help prevent fires.