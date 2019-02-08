Five Juveniles, Ages 12-16, Arrested In Murder Of Nashville Musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Five juveniles have been charged in the murder of a country music singer in Nashville.

Three of the suspects are girls ranging from 12-15 years of age. The other two are boys, ages 13 and 16.

The five juveniles are accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in north Nashville on Thursday afternoon.

Yorlets managed to make it back inside his home after being shot, where one of his roommates found him about 3 p.m.

Police say Yorlets was a Belmont University student from Pennsylvania and a member of a local band.

The investigation is ongoing.