Former Fort Smith, Fayetteville Catholic Priest Accused In Sex Abuse Investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) —The Diocese of Little Rock has announced a former clergy who served in Fort Smith and Fayetteville has “credible” allegations against him of sexually abusing minors, according to the Associated Press.

Walter Rajmund, who died in 1990, served as a diocesan priest in Arkansas from 1956-1990. He has two known sexual assault victims, a report from the Diocese of Little Rock states.

Assignments Held by Walter Rajmund:

Immaculate Conception, Fort Smith (1956-1957)

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Little Rock (1957-1960)

Immaculate Conception, Fort Smith (1960-1962)

Sts. Cyril and Methodius, Slovak (1962-1963)

Immaculate Conception, Fort Smith (1963-1964)

St. Mary, Hot Springs (1964-1965)

St. Matthew, Osceola (1965-1967)

St. John, Hot Springs (1967-1971)

St. Joseph, Fayetteville (1971-1973)

Our Lady of Good Hope, Hope; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Magnolia (1973-1982)

St. Michael, West Memphis; Sacred Heart, Crawfordsville (1982-1984)

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Hot Springs (1984-1990)

Bishop Anthony Taylor says the claims against Rajmund were found to be credible but are not supported or proven by evidence, in a letter.

Last October, a preliminary list of 12 clergies with credible abuse claims was released by the Diocese of Little Rock.

Victims of abuse are asked to call the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline (800-664-0340).