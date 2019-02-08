Former Teachers Of U Of A Student Hit And Killed In Crosswalk Speak About The Tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) -- 18-year-old Andrea Torres was hit and killed by a driver while going through a crosswalk on the University of Arkansas campus.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old was cited for using a handheld device while driving. The Washington County Prosecutor is reviewing the case to determine if any charges will be filed.

Torres was studying architecture at the U of A, but before she went off to college, she played the clarinet in the band at Clarksville High School.

"She talked a lot about wanting to go to the U of A. She couldn't decide which college she wanted to, but she was really feeling U of A. I tried to help her as much as I could," said Assistant Band Director at Clarksville school Brittany Lowden. "She thought about doing band there, and we talked about auditioning for band there."

Torres played the clarinet for six years and made all-region in her Senior year at Clarksville.

"She was dependable, kind and she did the right thing all of the time," said Torres' Head Director of Band Ralph Brody Jr. I did not know that when I saw her at graduation that would be the last time that I would see her. I wish I had another opportunity to tell her that I love her and I'm proud of her."

The tragedy has sparked deep emotion within the Clarksville study body and with teachers there. Teachers said they spoke to students about remembering Andrea Torres and the tragedy of her death.

"That's the first thing we told our kids after we explained what happened. You should never ever text and drive," Lowden said.

A memorial was held Thursday night (Feb.7) in honor of Andrea Torres. People gathered in Clarksville to remember their friend and honor her life.

"Always make sure your friends and loved ones know how you feel about them," Brody said.