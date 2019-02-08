Gafford One Of Top 10 For Center Of The Year Award

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas sophomore Daniel Gafford is now one of the 10 candidates for the 2019 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

This is the fifth year that the award recognizes the top center in men’s college basketball.

In his sophomore campaign, Gafford is averaging 16.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

In 57 career games, Gafford has 120 career blocked shots, which ranks seventh on the Razorbacks’ all-time list. He’s also racked up 59 dunks throughout his career.

The list will be narrowed down to five players in March. The College Basketball Awards will announce the winner on April 12.

The complete list of final candidates includes:

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Ethan Happ – Wisconsin

Bruno Fernando – Maryland

Charles Bassey – Western Kentucky

Nick Ward – Michigan State

Nick Perkins – Buffalo

Nico Carvacho – Colorado State

Jessie Govan – Georgetown

Moses Brown – UCLA

Nathan Knight – William & Mary