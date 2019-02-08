× Gentry Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen For Three Years

GENTRY (KFSM) — A Gentry man is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl for nearly three years.

Timothy Horace Setzer, 51, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 7) in connection with two counts of rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl said Setzer has sex with her three to five times a week between 2014 and 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Setzer said the girl was lying and denied any inappropriate contact.

Setzer was being held Friday (Feb. 7) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 18 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, rape is a Class Y felony, which signifies the most serious crimes not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401