Hackett Teen Drains Bucket With Harlem Globetrotters In Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFSM) — You might recognize 15-year-old Jaden James from his viral 3-pointer shot, viewed by millions of people on SportsCenter.

The teen from Hackett is making headlines again for draining another big-time bucket with the Globetrotters in Tulsa.

Jaden was playing for Hackett in the Special Olympics when he buried the viral 3-pointer.

The shot gained the attention of the Globetrotters, who was in Tulsa Thursday (Feb. 7) night.

They invited Jaden to sit on the bench, and eventually, he was put into the game and sunk another impressive shot. Bringing the fans in attendance to their feet.

Jaden's mom says it was an exciting moment for everyone.

"Didn't know if he'd make the shot. They gave him the pass, and he shot it again, and he made it the first time out on the court. It was really exciting."

Wendy James is a teacher at Hackett Elementary School.

Jaden's parents say he spreads joy wherever he goes, and they're happy to see him touching so many people on a global level.