× How ‘Young And The Restless’ Will Handle Neil Winters Storyline

On the day “The Young and the Restless” is set to air a special tribute to the late actor Kristoff St. John, officials announced Friday how they will deal with his character on the long-running soap opera.

CBS officials said the show “will forever value the legacy of Kristoff St. John in his portrayal of Neil Winters.”

“Beginning in late April, Y&R will feature a storyline that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character,” the show’s official Twitter account announced.

St. John was found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles. He was 52.

A cause of death has not been released.

St. John joined the cast of “The Young and the Restless” in 1991.

His character’s love story with Drucilla Winters (played by Victoria Rowell) became a favorite among fans of the show.

Some of his co-stars have mourned his loss publicly.

Rowell remembered him on her Instagram account.