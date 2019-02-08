Infant Removed From Home After Sebastian County Drug Bust

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Police arrested a man after finding drugs and firearms at a home in Sebastian County.

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Smith Police Department and Arkansas Community Corrections arrested Eric Britt on Thursday (Feb. 7).

Police say they found two firearms, an ounce of methamphetamine, two ounces of ecstasy and approximately a pound of marijuana.

Britt was charged with violating parole, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of firearms and endangering the welfare of a minor – first degree.

According to officials, a 17-year-old female was also arrested on the same charges.

An infant was also removed from the residence and taken into DHS custody. Britt and the 17-year-old female are the parents of the infant, who is less than a year old.

The age of consent in Arkansas is 16-years-old.

Britt is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with a bond of $42,500.