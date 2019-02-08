Light Freezing Rain Saturday Night Into Sunday

Another round of light wintry weather is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

The overall weather story will be the return of rainfall and warmer temperatures; however, as rain begins temperatures are likely going to be below freezing. Temperatures will climb above freezing on Sunday and Monday with rain (liquid) being the preferred precipitation type.

Expect overcast skies with a cold rain for most of Sunday and Monday.

Rain totals will range from around 2″ in the Ouachitas to around 1″ in NW Arkansas.

-Garrett