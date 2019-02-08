New Dispatch System In LeFlore County Launches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A new dispatch system is kicking off in LeFlore County, helping first responders get to you quicker.

The LeFlore County 911 Board approved a new 911 call taking and mapping system.

The department says it's very excited about the changes because it's more cost effective and modern with an updated mapping system, and places calls directly into the 911 Building instead of routing them from Oklahoma City.

The department says the update comes at no additional cost to the taxpayers.