Oklahoma Investigators Asking For Help Finding Endangered Child

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFSM) — Police in Holdenville, Okla., are asking the public for help in finding a missing and endangered child.

Police are looking for Hallie Dawn Griffin, 12, who is currently considered to be a runaway. She is 5’2″ and weights about 175 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black and green racing shirt with stone-washed white pants. She was also wearing a Holdenville Wolverines hoodie, coral Adidas shoes and a black Nike backpack. She had her hair in a ponytail.

Hallie was last seen on Thursday (Feb. 7) at 5:30 p.m. in Holdenville on Vorhees Street headed toard North Hinkley Street. It is unknown where she went after that, or by what method of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holdenville Police Department at (405) 379-6627.