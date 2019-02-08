Oldest Arkansas VFW Post Looking At Big Update Ahead Of 100th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The oldest Arkansas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post is trying to make a significant upgrade for its 100th anniversary in the next few years.

The Robert Jack VFW Post 1322 in Van Buren wants to build a new area for the whole community to enjoy.

Members are now working on a "Vision 2025" plan to fit the growing post.

Membership for veterans and their auxiliary has grown so large...not everyone can attend their meetings.

"It's a great building, we are really happy with it, but it's a little bit small. We now boast a membership of over 220 members, and if all of them ever get the opportunity to come, we wouldn't be able to house even half of them," Quartermaster Matthew Hicks told 5NEWS.

The Robert Jack Post was established in 1925, and the current building being used was built in 1951.

The post had a meeting on Monday (Feb. 4) to discuss the possibility of acquiring a new building. It was voted on by the group members and passed with 76 for and only one vote against.