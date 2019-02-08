× Police: Suspect Swiped $100 Accidentally Left By Previous Customer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole $100 from a previous customer at a local grocery store.

The man was seen at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard in Bentonville on Jan. 23 taking a $100 bill from the self-checkout register. A previous customer had accidentally left the bill in the register.

The suspect was then photographed leaving through the front entrance. He is described as a white male, bald, with a stocky build. He left in a black, four-door passenger car, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who might have information regarding the case should call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.