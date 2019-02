ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a man they say shoplifted from Kohls in Rogers.

They say the suspect shoplifted over $140 worth of merchandise from Kohls on N. 46th Street in Rogers around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 6).

Police say he was last seen running from the store.

If you know the identity of the person in the picture please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Officer Harvick.