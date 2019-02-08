× Springdale Man Gets 60 Days In Jail, Probation For Abusing Girl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man received 10 years probation and must spend 60 days in the county jail for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Ken Jack, 38, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

Judge Brad Karren also ordered Jack not to have any contact with the girl or have any unsupervised contact with minors.

Jack received credit for 15 days served in the jail. Jack also owes more than $1,500 in fines and court fees and must register as a sex offender.

Jack faces up to 20 years in prison if he violates his probation.

Jack was arrested in April 2018 after the girl told Arkansas State Police that Jack began abusing her in 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Jack also asked her for massages, and he would give her candy for touching him, according to the affidavit.

Jack denied the sexual assault allegations but told Bethel Heights police he had asked other girls for massages.

Jack said the massages were “a long time ago” and the girls — both 13 and under — massaged his back with his shirt on, according to the affidavit.