St. Jude Children’s Hospital Asking For Valentine’s Day Cards For Patients

(KFSM) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is offering the public a chance to send Valentine’s Day cards to patients.

You can choose a sweet electronic card featuring layouts inspired by patient art, then select a pre-written message or create your own.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

No child is denied treatment, even if the family doesn’t have the ability to pay.

Click here to send a child a special Valentine’s Day card for free.