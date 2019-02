Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — A southern classic is coming back to theaters for a limited time this May.

The southern sisterhood of Steel Magnolias is returning to theaters for the 30th anniversary of the film.

The movie will play on the big screen in select local theaters the weekend of May 19th.

The Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and The Malco Fort Smith Cinema will both being showing the film at 4 p.m.