Two Van Buren Students Heading To National VFW Essay Competition

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Two students will be representing Van Buren at the National Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Essay Competition.

Van Buren High School Senior Jentry Myers and Butterfield Trail Middle School eighth-grader Katelyn King were named state winners of the VFW Scholarship Essay Writing Contests.

Myers took home first place in the Arkansas VFW Voices of Democracy Youth essay contest for her entry, “Why My Vote Matters.”

King won the Patriots Pen essay contest for her piece, “Why I Honor The American Flag.” This is King’s second consecutive win. She won state last year and placed eighth nationally.

Both students will represent Arkansas at the national competition, where they will be eligible for several thousand dollars in scholarship funds.