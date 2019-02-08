Walmart Offers Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walmart is offering some Valentine's Day ideas for those needing a few last-minute gifts.

For those with a sweet tooth, there's the two-pound KitKat bar. Don't panic — your loved one won't have to try to bite into a giant KitKat. Instead, the package contains the regular, smaller bars — just a lot of them.

For those who prefer something more savory, Jack Links Sasquatch Crate offers a wooden box of two different types of jerky, as well as bacon-cheddar-flavored popcorn. The crate retails for less than $15.

Walmart also sells a variety of "beauty boxes" for women and even for men, such as one thath features a Gillette razor and a variety of skin care products for proper "manscaping."

For a "hot" gift, Dynamite Hot Sauce's "You're Dynamite" set features five different kinds of hot sauce wrapped in the style of a package of TNT.

Women who need something cuddly besides their significant other, Walmart sells a 6-foot tall teddy bear for $89. Yes, six feet tall.

If you need something a bit smaller, a trending item is "bouquets" made up of candy bars and sweet treats. Perhaps you can pair the bouquets with wine. Walmart's award-winning private brand of wine, the Winemaker's Selection, is offering a Chianti Classico for less than $12.

The Main Event beauty box offers hair and skin care products for about $10. Or, for another healthy option, there are FitBit trackers in gift sets as well.

Finally, the kids won't be left out this Valentine's Day.

Who wouldn't love a twerking Llama? Or a heart-lifting pug? How about a Twerking T-Rex? They're all available at Walmart.

For something a little sweeter, there's the Cookie Decorating Kit which lets your budding pastry chefs decorate the sweet treats, then eat them. Or they can go for the bling with fruity Ring Pops, or go old school Valentine's with Conversation Hearts. While the Necco brand isn't available this year, Brach's has made plenty of delicious Conversation Hearts for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Get more information on these gifts or order them online at Walmart.com.

Thanks also to The Party Place in Fort Smith provided the Valentine's Day decorations.