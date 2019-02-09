13 Pounds Of Meth Headed To Bentonville Seized In Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A 58-year-old man faces a felony possession of a controlled substance charge after he was found Thursday (Feb. 7) with 13 pounds of methamphetamines in his car by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Teodulo Quintero of North Hills, California has been booked into the Randall County Jail in Texas. He was allegedly transporting 13 pounds of meth from Los Angeles to Bentonville, according to a Facebook post by the DPS.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. on Thursday, Quintero was pulled over in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 traveling east on I-40 near Vega by a highway trooper for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered nine taped-wrapped bundles of meth concealed inside the gas tank, according to DPS's post.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents assisted with the investigation.